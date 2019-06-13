Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

iMovie 10.1.12

Apple has released iMovie 10.1.12, removing support for sharing videos to iMovie Theater. To view your iMovie Theater on your Apple TV and iOS devices, you’ll need to move movies and trailers to iCloud Photos (see this Apple support page for more details). If you have videos in iMovie Theater, the Theater window is now accessible from Window > Go to Theater. The release also enhances the quality of conversion for incompatible media files with very low resolution and improves compatibility when importing iMovie for iOS projects. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.2 GB, 10.13.6+)

Comments About iMovie 10.1.12

