Apple has released iMovie 10.1.14 to fix a bug that prevented media from appearing in the Photos library browser when using iMovie in macOS 10.15 Catalina. The update also resolves an issue in which thumbnails would not update when skimming titles, backgrounds, and transitions, plus fixes a bug that could lead to visual artifacts on systems with Nvidia graphics cards that have the Reduce Transparency accessibility preference enabled. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.2 GB, 10.14.6+)