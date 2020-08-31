Share Facebook

Apple has released iMovie 10.1.15, adding five new filters (Comic, Comic Mono, Comic Vintage, Comic Sepia, and Ink) to give your movies more of a hand-drawn look. The iOS edition of iMovie has been updated to version 2.2.10 to include the Comic, Comic Mono, and Ink filters, and the macOS version adds support for importing projects with those three filters. The update also improves overall stability, as per usual. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.1 GB, 10.14.6+)