Apple has issued iMovie 10.1.23, a maintenance release devoted to fixing bugs related to importing projects from iMovie for iOS. The update prevents fonts from changing when using the Slide and Chromatic title styles, ensures longer titles don’t shift from one line to two lines, prevents filters from being removed from clips, and improves import reliability. iMovie 10.1.23 also fixes an issue in which changing an event name in the All Events view could cause that same name to be incorrectly displayed for a different event. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.2 GB, 10.15.6+)