iMovie 10.1.9
Apple has released iMovie 10.1.9, adding support for the iPhone X and additional iPad resolutions and fixing bugs. The release resolves an issue that could prevent logging into Facebook, fixes a bug that could cause HEVC video clips and HEIF photos to appear black in the viewer, stops iMovie from hanging when quitting, addresses an issue that could lead to slower media import from SD cards on an iMac Pro, and improves stability when working with Camtwist Studio. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.3 GB, 10.13.2+)
Notable Replies
Note that this requires High Sierra
Yep. For anyone who hasn’t noticed, the parenthetical at the end of every Watchlist item includes the minimum system requirements, which have jumped to 10.13.2 or later for iMovie.
Thanks for pointing that out, I confess it wasn’t obvious to me. Maybe “Free from the Mac App Store 2.3 GB, macOS 10.13.2+” would have helped.
Thanks — we’re going for concise in that parenthetical, but perhaps adding macOS (or OS X, as appropriate) would clarify it for others as well. @agen, can you please start doing that?
I will be passing on this update as I have reinstalled iMovie 9.0.9. It is a much better editor for people who like to produce their own videos and soundtracks. iMovie 9.0.9 runs nicely on High Sierra 10.13.4
