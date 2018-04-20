Share Facebook

Apple has released iMovie 10.1.9, adding support for the iPhone X and additional iPad resolutions and fixing bugs. The release resolves an issue that could prevent logging into Facebook, fixes a bug that could cause HEVC video clips and HEIF photos to appear black in the viewer, stops iMovie from hanging when quitting, addresses an issue that could lead to slower media import from SD cards on an iMac Pro, and improves stability when working with Camtwist Studio. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.3 GB, 10.13.2+)