iStat Menus 6.5.1

Earlier in November, Bjango Software issued version 6.5 of iStat Menus with improvements for the menubar-based system monitoring utility. The release improved support for APFS disks and AirPods Pro, updated the display of CPU dropdown history graph with a large number of cores, enhanced support for 2019 and 2020 Macs, improved battery menubar icons, resolved some issues with menubar colors in macOS 11 Big Sur, improved the CPU process display, and fixed a bug with hidden disks still showing in the combined dropdown. This week, Bjango released version 6.5.1 with added support for M1-based Macs. ($9.99 new, 28.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)