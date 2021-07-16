iStat Menus 6.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bjango Software has issued version 6.6 of iStat Menus with improved support for M1-based Macs. The menubar-based system monitoring utility also improves handling of Optimized Battery Charging in macOS 11 Big Sur, enhances monitoring of APFS volumes, improves support for the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, fixes a bug with week numbers in the menu bar, and resolves an issue with some CPU temperature sensors being missing on 2019 iMacs. ($9.99 new, 28.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)