Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 10.0.2, a maintenance update focused on bug fixes. The popular automation and clipboard utility updates blurry icons when using Stream Deck Set Image action, searches Action Notes when searching for matching actions, ensures the Finders Selection collection returns paths without trailing slashes, adjusts some clipboard popup menus so they don’t extend all the way across an action, fixes the Fast User Switch action in macOS 12 Monterey, and resolves an issue where some cases where revision history was not saved. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, free update for version 10 licenses, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)