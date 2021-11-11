Keyboard Maestro 10.0

Share Facebook

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 10, a substantial update to the popular automation and clipboard utility. The new version makes sweeping changes, adding the capability to display information and custom menus in the menu bar, improving the macro editor with numerous interface tweaks and menu commands, and adding support for subroutines. New triggers can execute macros when the Mac unlocks, connects or disconnects from a power supply, or changes its system appearance (so you can trigger macros based on switching to or from Dark mode). New actions include Paste by Name (enabling Spotlight-like searches of the clipboard history), Prompt for Screen Rectangle or Location (for user selection of a portion of the screen), Display Progress for long tasks, Pause Until Change (which waits for some aspect of the system to change), and more. There are also numerous new filters, tokens, and functions that provide significantly more power without needing AppleScript or shell scripts, plus various minor changes and bug fixes, including the drily amusing, “Fixed a bug enabling the Send button in the Report Bugs form (irony).” Keyboard Maestro 10 is compatible with macOS 12 Monterey and runs natively on M1-based Macs. Upgrades from previous versions cost $25, or $18 for version 9 owners upgrading before 15 December 2021. Those purchasing since 1 March 2021 will receive a free upgrade. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)