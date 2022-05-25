Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

Keyboard Maestro 10.1

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 10.1, a maintenance update that adds many new actions and triggers. The popular automation and clipboard utility adds “Shift paste plain” in the Paste by Name action, supports adjusting modifiers in Keystroke selections, ensures recorded Insert Text by Typing actions have token expansion disabled, fixes AppleScript support for catch actions in Try/Catch action, stops implicit reading of variables by Web browser actions counting as a variable use, and resolves an issue with AppleScript Search and Search & Replace commands not honoring the case-sensitive flag. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, free update, 34.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

