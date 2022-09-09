Share Facebook

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 10.2, a maintenance update with enhancements and bug fixes for the popular automation and clipboard utility. The release adds new Prompt With List actions, enables the Press a Button action to wait for the button to exist and be enabled, adds support for dragging files onto applications in the Application Switcher, resolves an issue with executing shortcuts with non-ASCII characters in their names, fixes a bug that caused the Command-Option-F global search to erroneously add the Command or Option characters to the search field, and ensures that Clipboard History is saved every 3 hours if saving is enabled. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, free update, 34.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)