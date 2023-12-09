Share Email



Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 11.0.2, a maintenance release focused on bug fixes for the automation and clipboard utility. The update resolves an issue with the Display Large Text action stealing focus in macOS 14 Sonoma, works around a problem when setting window position, fixes the Alert action to honor the Set Next Engine Window Position action, addresses a performance issue with the %FrontDocumentPath% token in the editor, and fixes a bug with the non-edit display of OCR languages. Through 15 December 2023, owners of a previous license purchased before 1 March 2023 can upgrade to version 11 for $18 (after which the price rises to $25). ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 37.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)