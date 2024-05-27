Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Keyboard Maestro 11.0.3

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 11.0.3, a maintenance release for the automation and clipboard utility. The update adds support for dragging a file onto the File Selection button in the Write to File action, works around an issue with Open the Finder Selection action that plagued TidBITS publisher Adam Engst, resolves a crash that occurred when entering percent characters in USB Device or Mounted Volume trigger names, addresses problems with displaying some forms of styled text, fixes a bug that could cause the Active Macro Groups palette to be incorrect, and corrects a possible issue with New Google Chrome Window action putting the URL in the old window. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 37.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Keyboard Maestro 11.0.3

