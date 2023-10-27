Keyboard Maestro 11

Share Email



With an obligatory nod to Spinal Tap, Keyboard Maestro from Peter Lewis of Stairways Software now goes to 11. The major upgrade for the popular automation and clipboard utility introduces a new Macro Wizard and a new keyboardmaestro command line tool for triggering macros. Version 11 also adds an option for Apple Text Recognition, support for modern JavaScript syntax, support for using modifier taps in Typed String triggers, and a variety of new actions (including Prompt for Snippet, Create Calendar Event, Set Audio Device, Get Location, and more). Bug fixes address a performance issue in the editor switching to/from macros with large numbers of triggers, resolve an issue searching for greater than 16-bit Unicode characters, fix a bug with the non-edit trigger display of times in certain time zones, and repair a memory leak when finding images.

The upgrade is free for those who purchased Keyboard Maestro from Stairways Software on or after 1 March 2023. Through 15 December 2023, owners of a previous license purchased before 1 March 2023 can upgrade to version 11 for $18 (after which the price rises to $25). ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 37.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)