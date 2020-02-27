Share Facebook

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 9.0.5, rounding up a variety of fixes and improvements for the automation and clipboard utility. The update fixes the USB Device Key trigger display for regular devices, ensures calculations like Variable DIV Variable are parsed correctly, resolves a crash related to Spotlight indexing, fixes a bug where named clipboards could not be renamed unless they contained displayable contents, adds “regular expression” as a synonym for the Search and Search & Replace actions, and improves error modes for the Set Variables to JSON action. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)