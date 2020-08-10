Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has published Keyboard Maestro 9.0.6, a maintenance update for the automation and clipboard utility. The release addresses an issue with the Conflict Palette not disabling conflicting hot keys, resolves a crash when there are no screens attached, fixes a bug where prompt windows could appear in the wrong place, uses the Contacts API instead of the deprecated AddressBook API, improves error reporting, and adds warnings for Press & Hold Modifiers and Press & Hold Hardware Key actions as the last action of a macro. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 26 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)