Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 9.0, a major update for the automation and clipboard utility. The release adds support for Dark mode, provides multiple editor windows so you can edit one macro while looking at another, lets you extract text from images with OCR, adds support for JSON, improves launch speed, merges multiple selected items in the Clipboard Switcher when using system keyboard shortcuts for copy and paste, and adds support for Stream Deck plug-ins. Keyboard Maestro costs $36 for a one-time purchase, and version 8 license owners can upgrade to version 9 for $25 for a limited time. If you purchased a version 8 license on or after 1 February 2019, you are eligible to receive a free upgrade. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)