Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 9.2, a maintenance update for the automation and clipboard utility. The update works around a bug in macOS 11 Big Sur that meant Alerts and Prompt For User Windows moved each time, resolves issues with the Fast User Switch action in Big Sur, addresses a display glitch that could happen in Dark Mode in the Clipboard Preferences, and adds the Set File Icon action for setting the icon of a specific file. Previously, version 9.1 (released in November, 2020) added support for running natively on M1-based Macs. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)