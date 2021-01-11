Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Keyboard Maestro 9.2

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 9.2, a maintenance update for the automation and clipboard utility. The update works around a bug in macOS 11 Big Sur that meant Alerts and Prompt For User Windows moved each time, resolves issues with the Fast User Switch action in Big Sur, addresses a display glitch that could happen in Dark Mode in the Clipboard Preferences, and adds the Set File Icon action for setting the icon of a specific file. Previously, version 9.1 (released in November, 2020) added support for running natively on M1-based Macs. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Keyboard Maestro 9.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum