KeyCue 10.0

Ergonis has released KeyCue 10, a major new release for the keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility that not only shows existing shortcuts but also now enables you to assign your own keyboard shortcuts on the fly. You can add or modify existing menu shortcuts by simply pointing at a menu command and pressing the desired key combination, and KeyCue will define your desired shortcut so that it’s available instantly.

Now a universal application with native support for Apple Silicon Macs, the release also adds support for the F20 function key, disables itself when Universal Control is active, works around an issue where some shortcuts were missing in Microsoft Outlook, and fixes cosmetic alignment issues in the Settings window. Free for anyone who purchased a license for KeyCue on or after 1 May 2021, owners of older licenses can upgrade to version 10 for €9.99. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)