Ergonis has released KeyCue 10.2 with full support for macOS 13 Ventura in the keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility. The update also resolves an issue with defining a shortcut in Mail, Safari, and other applications; makes small under-the-hood changes; and updates requirements to a minimum of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, €9.99 upgrade, 4.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)