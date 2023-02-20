KeyCue 10.2
Ergonis has released KeyCue 10.2 with full support for macOS 13 Ventura in the keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility. The update also resolves an issue with defining a shortcut in Mail, Safari, and other applications; makes small under-the-hood changes; and updates requirements to a minimum of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, €9.99 upgrade, 4.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)
Interesting name for this utility. Reminds me of the MacOS Macro based tool, KeyQuencer. I miss the capability that it gave to my workflow back in the day. Can anyone share feedback on the joys of using KeyCue with us? Thanks in advance.
KeyCue is designed to reveal the keyboard shortcut of menu items, and it has gained a few other capabilities over the years.
I only fire it up when I’m having trouble finding menu items.
I remember KeyQuencer well – it was lean, mean, and immensely powerful for the few K it occupied as a driver in system memory.
If you miss it’s capabilities and aren’t using Keyboard Maestro you’re missing a bet.
-Chris
Sounds like KeyCue can be very handy, I have not enjoyed the lack of keyboard shortcut clarity shown by poorly designed human interface to apps these days.
Thanks for the keyboard maestro referral,
I still use KeyQuencer in my System 7 setup.
On modern macOS I also use Keyboard Maestro for the same sort of things.
