KeyCue 9.0

Ergonis has released KeyCue 9, a major update to the nearly 15-year-old keyboard cheat sheet utility. The update provides a new Emoji picker for quickly selecting emoji characters and a new folder view for quick activation of items in a folder.

KeyCue 9 displays a table of all available emoji characters and lets you insert one with a click, and you can see an enlarged view and description of an emoji by moving your pointer over it. You can also search in KeyCue to focus on the matching emoji characters or choose from a list of recently used emoji. Also new is an option to hide known shortcuts you don’t need anymore, reducing the size of the table and improving focus on the remaining items.

The update also adds support for Keyboard Maestro’s USB device key triggers (requires Keyboard Maestro 8.2.1 or later), updates versions of the built-in themes, keeps the search field visible if it contains a search string, improves tracking of a selection, and works around undetected shortcuts in Adobe Lightroom.

KeyCue 9 now requires a minimum of 10.7 Lion and has been tested on current betas of 10.14 Mojave. If you purchased a KeyCue license on or after 1 October 2017, you can upgrade to KeyCue 9 for free. For licenses purchased before that date, upgrades cost €9.99 for individuals and €14.99 for a family pack. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)