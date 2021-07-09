Share Facebook

Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.10, a small maintenance release for the keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility. The update now requires macOS 10.10 Yosemite or newer, adds support for learning DaVinci Resolve menu shortcuts, works around a communication problem with Keyboard Maestro on M1-based Macs, and fixes a bug that resulted in an empty shortcut table when a custom shortcut group had the same name as an app-specific shortcut group. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)