Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.2, enhancing the Emoji feature with an improved calculation of Emoji metrics as well as adding the United Nations flag to the Emoji table. The keyboard shortcut and Emoji cheat sheet utility improves the visibility of the menu scanning progress in Dark Mode, lets you add custom menu entries to specific submenus, fixes too-wide horizontal spacing of Emoji symbols, and works around a potential freeze in Luminar. The app is also now officially notarized by Apple. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)