Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

KeyCue 9.5

Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.5, bringing compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina while still retaining the capability to run on older operating systems going back to 10.8 Mountain Lion. The keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility focuses on some installer-related issues, updating the built-in installer’s localization settings to ensure compatibility with Catalina, fixing a bug with the installer that caused it to not register the installed application with the Finder, and resolves an issue that caused the installer to stall on Catalina (even though the actual installation succeeded). In the previous version 9.4 release, KeyCue improved its diagnostic reporting, fixed a problem with subfolder structures in folder views, and improved reliability of “package” detection in folder views. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About KeyCue 9.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum