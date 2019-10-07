Share Facebook

Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.5, bringing compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina while still retaining the capability to run on older operating systems going back to 10.8 Mountain Lion. The keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility focuses on some installer-related issues, updating the built-in installer’s localization settings to ensure compatibility with Catalina, fixing a bug with the installer that caused it to not register the installed application with the Finder, and resolves an issue that caused the installer to stall on Catalina (even though the actual installation succeeded). In the previous version 9.4 release, KeyCue improved its diagnostic reporting, fixed a problem with subfolder structures in folder views, and improved reliability of “package” detection in folder views. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)