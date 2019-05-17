Share Facebook

Ergonis is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its KeyCue keyboard shortcut and emoji tool with the release of version 9.3. Originally released as a keyboard shortcut cheat sheet, KeyCue has morphed into a versatile assistant that can access frequently used URLs, display folder contents, and provide access to the vast and growing number of emojis. During May 2019, Ergonis is offering a 50% discount on new purchases of KeyCue when using the coupon code “KeyCue15” during checkout from the Ergonis Web site.

Emoji characters in KeyCue 9.3 are now displayed slightly larger so they’re easier to distinguish. The update also can optionally enclose URLs in URL collections in quote characters, resolves a problem with URLs that contain a # character, and fixes a rare problem with incorrect placement of emoji symbols. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)