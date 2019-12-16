Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

KeyCue 9.6

Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.6, adding support for Emoji 12 in macOS 10.15.1 Catalina and later and works around a problem with automatic Dark mode in Catalina that prevented menu icons from updating correctly after an automatic light/dark change. The keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility also resolves an issue in Catalina where system-wide shortcuts were shown in a secondary language for some users, improves the handling of applications with invalid menu shortcut specifications, and works around a menu scanning incompatibility in RagTime. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Comments About KeyCue 9.6

