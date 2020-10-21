Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.8, adding support for macOS 11 Big Sur. The keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility can now suppress files and folders in the folder view (either by prefixing their names with a dash or by attaching the Finder tag “-KeyCue”); enables group and menu headings in theme definitions to have left, center, and right align attributes; works around a problem in Trello that prevented menu shortcuts from displaying; and improves visibility of the KeyCue icon in the translucent Big Sur menu bar. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)