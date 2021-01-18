Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

KeyCue 9.9

Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.9, improving compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur and updating user interface elements. The keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility also adds support for Emoji 13 for Big Sur and later, improves detection of the key labels “option” and “alt,” provides extended diagnostics information for keyboard-related issues, and fixes a cosmetic issue where a light version of the KeyCue icon was displayed in a light menu bar in Big Sur. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About KeyCue 9.9

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum