Ergonis has released KeyCue 9.9, improving compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur and updating user interface elements. The keyboard shortcut and emoji cheat sheet utility also adds support for Emoji 13 for Big Sur and later, improves detection of the key labels “option” and “alt,” provides extended diagnostics information for keyboard-related issues, and fixes a cosmetic issue where a light version of the KeyCue icon was displayed in a light menu bar in Big Sur. (€19.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)