Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.1.0, adding compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave—but with some caveats. Due to improvements in Mojave’s privacy protection, you will need to grant LaunchBar additional permissions in System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy to enable some features, including indexing of Safari Bookmarks, Instant Send, Get/Drop Finder Selection, and Clipboard History—see the release notes for details. LaunchBar also adds support for Mojave’s Dark mode, while letting you select one of LaunchBar’s dark themes. Finally, version 6.10 now requires 10.10 Yosemite or later. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)