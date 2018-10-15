Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

LaunchBar 6.1.0

Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.1.0, adding compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave—but with some caveats. Due to improvements in Mojave’s privacy protection, you will need to grant LaunchBar additional permissions in System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy to enable some features, including indexing of Safari Bookmarks, Instant Send, Get/Drop Finder Selection, and Clipboard History—see the release notes for details. LaunchBar also adds support for Mojave’s Dark mode, while letting you select one of LaunchBar’s dark themes. Finally, version 6.10 now requires 10.10 Yosemite or later. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About LaunchBar 6.1.0

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum