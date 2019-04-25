LaunchBar 6.11.1

Share Facebook

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.11, a maintenance release for the keyboard-based launcher. The update resolves a bug that caused Clipboard History to stop working after copying text containing certain characters, fixes a bug that prevented App Store searches from working in macOS 10.14 Mojave, displays a message when Full Disk Access is required for a particular indexing rule, improves auto-hiding of LaunchBar when clicking outside the LaunchBar window, and fixes a bug with the Safari iCloud Tabs indexing rule. LaunchBar 6.11 also improves actions that show suggestions during text input (like DuckDuckGo, Wikipedia, and Google searches), enabling you to press the right arrow key to update the suggestion list based on the currently selected suggestion text. Shortly after this release, Objective Development pushed out version 6.11.1 to restore the missing Search Dash action. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)