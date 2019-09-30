Share Facebook

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.12, adding support for macOS 10.15 Catalina and improving Dark mode support. The keyboard-based launcher also ensures ClipMerge more reliably detects copies made by Shift-clicking a menu item, fixes a bug causing repeated updates of the iCloud Tabs index, and improves the behavior of automatically closing a window when items are dragged from LaunchBar. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)