LaunchBar 6.12
Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.12, adding support for macOS 10.15 Catalina and improving Dark mode support. The keyboard-based launcher also ensures ClipMerge more reliably detects copies made by Shift-clicking a menu item, fixes a bug causing repeated updates of the iCloud Tabs index, and improves the behavior of automatically closing a window when items are dragged from LaunchBar. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)
I’d suggest taking a look at Better Touch Tool on the Apple App Store.
This isn’t like LaunchBar but if you are using a MacBook Pro with the PowerBar I discovered it is a great app to totally customize the Power Bar to do anything you want, like launch apps. Not a substitute for LaunchBar but an addition to make the PowerBar more useful than Apple’s limited functions.
I used BetterTouchTool to get rid of Apple’s primitive Screen Capture tool and switch to xRip’s more powerful and better looking screen capture, which let’s you grab a window or group of windows and puts a nice drop shadow underneath. Plus the annotation tools are presented before you capture the screen.
So Better Touch Tool creates a Power Bar Button to generate the keyboard combination to launch xRip.
Check it out, while xRip does nothing but Screen Capture, BetterTouchTool is very powerful in what it can accomplish including running AppleScripts. Both are Catalina ready.
