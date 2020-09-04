Share Facebook

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.13 with added support for macOS 11 Big Sur, including a newly refined default theme that blends nicely with Big Sur’s new appearance. The keyboard-based launcher re-implements Music Library indexing, while also bringing compatibility with the Music app in 10.15 Catalina and displaying songs and albums with their album artwork. The update also improves management of search templates, improves browsing of sub-search results, updates image conversion actions (rotate, flip, resize, compress, etc.), reorganizes the sidebar in the index window, improves conversion of filename extension to lowercase when renaming a file, and fixes an occasional crash when typing a menu keyboard shortcut. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 17.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)