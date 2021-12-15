Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

LaunchBar 6.15

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.15 with added support for Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. Featuring an improved and modernized appearance, the keyboard-based launcher features dozens of newly designed or refined icons, adds Giphy GIFs search template to search for GIFs on giphy.com, adds a new iOS Applications containing all iOS apps that can be run natively on M1-based Macs, improves support for 1Password, automatically closes the Quick Look preview panel when pressing Tab to invoke Send-to, and improves the layout of index window. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 17.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)

Comments About LaunchBar 6.15

