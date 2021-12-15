Share Facebook

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.15 with added support for Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. Featuring an improved and modernized appearance, the keyboard-based launcher features dozens of newly designed or refined icons, adds Giphy GIFs search template to search for GIFs on giphy.com, adds a new iOS Applications containing all iOS apps that can be run natively on M1-based Macs, improves support for 1Password, automatically closes the Quick Look preview panel when pressing Tab to invoke Send-to, and improves the layout of index window. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 17.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)