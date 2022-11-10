LaunchBar 6.16

Share Email

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.15 with added support for macOS 13 Ventura plus a new built-in Dark Mode Off/On action. The keyboard-based launcher also adds new actions for converting images into PNG or HEIC format, improves Google Chrome Bookmarks and History indexing to support multiple profiles, enhances application indexing to also include Xcode’s Simulator.app, improves the appearance of drag and drop highlighting while dragging items onto the LaunchBar window, fixes indexing of Firefox bookmarks and history, addresses incorrect display of icons with non-square aspect ratios, and drops support for Chromium and Opera Web browsers. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 16.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)