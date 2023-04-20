Share Email

Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.17 with improved support for Shortcuts. The keyboard-based launcher can now send files to Shortcuts that accept files as an input via Send-to, and shortcuts are now displayed with the icons defined for them in the Shortcuts app. The release also improves handling of custom script actions, improves the Action Editor to preserve custom entries in an action’s Info.plist, updates the icons of bookmarks and bookmark folders, fixes the indexing of Safari iCloud tabs, and addresses a bug that prevented accessing of contact notes in macOS 13 Ventura. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 16.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)