Objective Development has issued LaunchBar 6.18 with automatic theme switching. The keyboard-based launcher will now switch between a theme’s dark and light appearance based on the current system appearance, or you can select a fixed dark or light appearance. The release also improves the appearance of the sidebar in the index window, enhances caching of the applications index for faster startup performance, better ranks system applications when searching via abbreviation search, fixes a bug that caused a file path copied from LaunchBar into a Terminal window to be pasted twice, and works around an issue with sending files to a shortcut on macOS 13 Ventura. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 17 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)