Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9.5 to address changes with the recent release of 1Password 7. The keyboard-based launcher requires that 1Password 7 be unlocked to open a Login via LaunchBar. If 1Password is locked, you won’t be prompted for a password, and the login attempt will fail silently (an upcoming maintenance release of 1Password will address this issue). Additionally, if you have both 1Password 6 and 7 installed, LaunchBar will index the items from the newer version by default, though you can uncheck the “Prefer latest version of 1Password” option in the Options pane of the Index window to index passwords from 1Password 6.

LaunchBar 6.9.5 also adds support for accessing repositories in the Tower 3 Git client (now in public beta), fixes a bug with LaunchBar’s calculator, and resolves an issue with indexing birthdays. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)