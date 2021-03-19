Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Lightroom Classic 10.2

Adobe has issued Lightroom Classic 10.2, a maintenance update with performance improvements for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app. The release improves Filmstrip and Grid scrolling to quicken navigation and enable you to scroll through collections and catalogs with less friction. It also brings speed enhancements when using common batch editing functions such as Copy+Paste, Sync Settings, Quick Develop, and Auto-Sync; removes Red-eye removal from the Copy/Paste workflow; and introduces a beta preview of the Tethered Live View feature for Nikon cameras. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Lightroom Classic 10.2

