Adobe has issued Lightroom Classic 10.3, adding the Super Resolution feature to increase image resolution. Powered by AI technology, Super Resolution increases image width and height by 2x each for a total of 4x pixels, all while maintaining sharp edges and color accuracy. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app also brings native support for M1-based Macs, adds a tethered live view for Nikon cameras, improves selecting and updating metadata for multiple images, and adds new premium preset packs. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.14+)