Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Adobe has released Lightroom Classic 10.0, a major upgrade with performance enhancements and new features. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application introduces a new Color Grading tool (that replaces Split Toning) with controlled adjustments for shadows, midtones, and highlights. The update also improves performance for editing with Brushes and Gradients, adds a tethered live view capability for Canon cameras, and provides greater control over zoom levels in the Loupe, Compare, and Reference views. You can get Lightroom for $9.99 a month (with 1 TB of cloud storage), or get the app along with Photoshop as part of Adobe’s Photography plan for $9.99 a month (20 GB of storage) or $19.99 a month (1 TB of storage). It’s also part of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan for $52.99 per month. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, 10.14+)