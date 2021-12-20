Share Facebook

Adobe has published Lightroom Classic 11.1, a maintenance release that adds support for new cameras (including the Ultrawide camera on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini) and lenses plus fixes some bugs. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app addresses an issue with incorrectly copied crops and local adjustments synced or pasted on virtual copies, ensures that snapshots are available in the exported smart objects, resolves an issue that prevented orientation changes from being saved to DNGs, and fixes bugs with metadata saving and reading. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.15+)