Agen Schmitz

Lightroom Classic 11.4.1

Adobe released Lightroom Classic 11.4 with a few new features and enhancements for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app. The update adds the new Preset Amount slider for adjusting the intensity of an applied preset, enables you to copy and paste Select Subject or Select Sky presets to multiple selected photos with a single click, adds the Invert Mask option to the three-dot menu, enables you to use a predefined crop overlay “Fifths” (helpful for architecture photographers), cleans up inactive and obsolete previews to help avoid unnecessary disk space bloating, and diminishes the wait time when deleting Smart Previews. Shortly after this release, Adobe issued version 11.4.1 to resolve a couple of issues. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

