Adobe released Lightroom Classic 11.5 with a few new features and enhancements for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app. The update lets you add a left column to the Library filters and makes noises about working better with macOS permission requirements. More interesting may be the significant number of bug fixes, which address DNG previews and thumbnails having a pink cast, crashes when opening video files, Library previews not updating, import creating duplicate files, watermarks with less than 100% opacity turning grey on exported images, Simple Watermark failing to appear on exported photos, the private location flag not being honored on export, failures with importing HEIC files on the Mac, and more. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.15+)