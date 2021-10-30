Share Facebook

Adobe has issued Lightroom Classic 11, adding advanced Masking tools that include Color and Luminance Range controls to edit specific areas. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app also enables you to select a subject or sky in your image automatically, optimizes the way Lightroom stores its database on your Mac (creating a new file with an extension of .lrcat-data ), enables you to customize and arrange metadata according to your preference in the Metadata panel, improves batch editing with faster previews in various modes, and adds camera matching Color Profiles for Canon Picture Styles. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.15+)