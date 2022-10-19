Share Facebook

Adobe has released Lightroom Classic 12 with a few new features and enhancements for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app. The update introduces the Content-Aware Remove tool (in the Healing panel) to remove unwanted spots and objects in a photo, adds Select People, Select Objects, and Select Background masking options in the Masking panel, adds the AI-powered Adaptive: Portraits feature, enables you to disable the Auto-advance settings during auto-import, and brings support for iPhone 14 cameras (as well as other models). Lightroom Classic now requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later.