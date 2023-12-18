Share Email



It’s a festival of bug fixes for Adobe’s Lightroom Classic 13.1, which also gains support for new lenses and cameras, such as the Google Pixel 8. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app adds support for Alt Text and Extended Description IPTC Accessibility fields in Metadata, addresses the darkness of the histogram compared to previous Lightroom Classic versions, resolves an issue with Compare View showing no image when zooming on a second monitor, fixes a bug that prevented RGB numbers from updating when using the mouse wheel to pan, resolves an issue where Soft Proofing before cropping could result in a blank work area, and fixes a bug that prevented Point Color from clearing when syncing or copying-and-pasting. ($9.99/$19.99/$59.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 12+)