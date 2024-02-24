Share Email



Adobe has released Lightroom Classic 13.2, improving memory management in the Develop module on Macs with Apple silicon. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app brings more smart collections, filter, and sort options to the Library module; adds support to read and write flag states to XMP; adds support for Nikon cameras compatible with the recently added Pixel Shift feature; fixes a bug that prevented adjusting the white point in the Tone curve; ensures the keywording panel sorts keywords correctly; and resolves an issue that caused an error message when creating a smart preview. ($9.99/$19.99/$59.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 12+)