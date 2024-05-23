Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz No comments

Lightroom Classic 13.3

Adobe has released Lightroom Classic 13.3, enabling you to erase unwanted objects and imperfections in your photos using the Generative Remove tool (powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI). The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app adds an AI-powered Lens Blur for adding bokeh effects, supports tethered capture for Sony cameras, adds the capability to filter photos based on exported status, updates the app’s infrastructure to improve sync workflow reliability and performance, enables Apple Neural Engine for AI Denoise (requires a Mac with Apple silicon and macOS 14 Sonoma or later), and addresses numerous bugs. ($9.99/$19.99/$59.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 12+)

Comments About Lightroom Classic 13.3

