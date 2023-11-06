Share Email



In October, Adobe released Lightroom Classic 13 with various new features for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app. The update introduces the Lens Blur feature to blur the background or foreground of an image using Adobe Sensei AI, enables you to edit every aspect of an image in HDR and export it in multiple file formats, lets you make precise color corrections with Point color without compromising other areas of an image, improves DNG image conversion speed, allows you to filter Presets and Preset groups based by name in the Presets panel, and adds support for iPhone 15 cameras. Lightroom Classic now requires macOS 12 Monterey or later. ($9.99/$19.99/$59.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 12+)