Agen Schmitz

Lightroom Classic CC 7.5

Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 7.5, bringing new book types (Blurb Magazine and Blurb Trade Book) and a new paper type (Standard Layflat) to the Book module. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application now enables you to import multiple presets or profiles in a Zip file, adds support for Apple’s image file format in Windows 10, resolves a lag issue caused by the Dehaze tool in develop sliders, fixes a bug that caused exports using percentages to create images with incorrect dimensions, and improves visibility of Crop/Transform overlays on lighter images.

You can get Lightroom Classic CC as part of a Creative Cloud Photography plan (which also includes Lightroom CC and Adobe Photoshop CC) priced at $9.99 per month for 20 GB of storage or $19.99 per month for 1 TB of storage (see this comparison of pricing plans). Unlike the previous Lightroom 6 app, there is no option for purchasing a standalone version of Lightroom Classic CC. ($9.99/19.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.11+)

Comments About Lightroom Classic CC 7.5

